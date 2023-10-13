Jeremy Allen White hugs daughters Ezer and Dolores amid custody accord with Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White organized a delightful beach day for his two precious daughters in the picturesque locale of Los Angeles.

This tender family outing followed Jeremy's recent agreement to a series of terms in his custody arrangement with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

The 32-year-old Hollywood sensation, dressed in a simple white tank top and khaki pants, doted on his young daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, as they reveled in the sun and sand on the shores of the charming town of Malibu.

Jeremy's gestures included hugs and kisses, encapsulating the joy of the day.

One particularly touching moment captured Jeremy tightly holding little Dolores, while Ezer danced gleefully around them in the sandy expanse.

It comes on the heels of his willingness to adhere to several stipulations as part of his ongoing custody dispute with Addison Timlin.

As part of his ongoing custody arrangement, Jeremy Allen White has reportedly consented to daily alcohol testing to ensure quality time with his daughters, as per court documents obtained by TMZ.

These stringent terms dictate that Jeremy will undergo alcohol testing whenever Ezer and Dolores are under his care. In the event that alcohol is detected in the actor's system, a retest will be administered 15 minutes later.

If this retest yields a positive result, it will lead to a temporary revocation of Jeremy's custodial rights until further actions are determined.

In addition to the alcohol testing stipulation, Jeremy has agreed to participate in no less than two Alcoholics Anonymous ("AA") meetings each week and to engage in other forms of therapy, as outlined in the court documents.

The custody arrangement comes in the aftermath of the celebrity couple's separation in May, following over three years of marriage.