Jeremy Allen White, Rosalía caught in PDA amid romance rumours

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía confirm

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía seemingly confirm their romance after intense public PDA.



On their Thursday night outing in Los Angeles, the singer and Iron Claw star displayed some intense PDA.

They went out to supper, however they got there apart. They were seen enjoying cigarettes and making out passionately before entering the eatery.

White and Rosalía enjoyed another smoke break after dinner and strolled around before leaving the restaurant together. This led to some light banter and more PDA.

Rosalía and White, who appear in the popular FX series The Bear, were spotted together in West Hollywood and at a farmers market in Los Angeles a few weeks prior to this outing.

Pictures from that outing, which Rosalía smiled at while they strolled together, showed White clutching a large bunch of flowers. Additionally, they had been spotted taking a smoke break.

Just a few months ago, White was spotted hanging out with actress-model Ashley Moore, and during their August outing in Los Angeles, they weren't afraid to show off their PDA.

It appeared that White and Ashley were dating. Considering that he was seen celebrating a milestone with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, at their daughter's soccer game only a week earlier, that specific outing attracted attention.

Regarding Rosalía, her new romance began four months after she announced that she and Rauw Alejandro had called it quits on their engagement.