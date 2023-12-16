Meghan Markle's reunion with royal family possible only on one demand

File Footage

Meghan Markle, who does not share a good rep with the royal family, may still have a chance to mend her relationship, if she is willing to change her lifestyle.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told Royally Us that the Duchess of Sussex's return is possible if she leaves her opinionated nature to Montecito.

He shared, "I think it's possible that Meghan could return but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best."

Tom continued, "I don't think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can't do it, I just don't think they will."

Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royal with her husband Prince Harry in 2020, made controversial statements against the royal family since her departure from the palace.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan made some shocking revelations about her difficult time spent with royal family.

She said, "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

The old explosive interview once again created a buzz when the former Suits actress' alleged "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie recently revealed the names of two royal racists who made racist remarks about Harry and Meghan's son Prince Archie.