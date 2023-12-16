Will.i.am shows support to ‘sweet’ and ‘strong’ Britney Spears amid her trials and tribulations

Britney Spears’ frequent musical collaborator, Will.i.am, lauded her for her perseverance.

The Black Eyed Peas member dubbed Spears “an awesome warrior” following her many struggles including her 13-year conservatorship and her recent divorce from Sam Asghari.

“She’s awesome as a contributor, and it’s awesome that there is a trust,” the musician told Page Six.

“She’s a very sweet girl… amazing personality and strong to be able to endure. I love making music with her. She’s dope and her contributions to the culture have been really awesome especially with dance.”

Will.i.am first collaborated with Spears in 2011 for Big Fat Bass which was featured on her Femme Fatale album. They then worked on her 2012’s Scream & Shout, and the 2013 track, Work B--ch.

He also executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, Britney Jean. And they joined forces again a decade later for song, Mind Your Business, marking their fourth collab.

“I salute and thank her for her contributions,” he said. “And I always pray for strength because she’s an awesome warrior. I got her back.”

Spears was embroiled in a slew of trials and tribulations over the years but she appears to be carving her own path.

Apart from some new music, she also released her hit memoir this year, The Woman in Me.