Jason Momoa dishes out details about no-calorie diet for Aquaman sequel

Jason Momoa's approach to diet explained in a new interview

Jason Momoa has recently dished out details about his diet for upcoming movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



In a new interview with E! News, Jason revealed, “I don't do calories.”

“I just eat,” he continued.

When asked what he ate? To this, Jason responded, “Everything. Because you're burning so many calories, I just eat and consume.”

“I'm constantly moving and work long days,” stated the Game of Thrones star.

Jason remarked, “I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it.”

Interestingly, the Baywatch actor opened up that he never changed his eating routine to get a particular look.

“I don't really do it for vanity,” continued the 44-year-old.

Jason explained, “It's more so I don't get hurt. You’ve got to be prepared. You're putting on a suit that's going to weigh 40 pounds.”

“You've got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don't get hurt,” he added.

According to the official synopsis, the sequel follows the story of “King of Atlantis (played by Jason) who pairs up with his half-brother Orm (played by Patrick Wilson) to battle Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who seeks to destroy Aquaman and his kingdom”.

Reflecting on his character in the sequel, Jason pointed out, “It's all things you never got to play in the last four films that I've done.”

“I'm like, ‘People need to see this side of him.’ So that was my request, and I think people are going to really love it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on December 22.