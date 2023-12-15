Sophie Turner seemingly shades Joe Jonas through cryptic breakup song

Sophie Turner is fully embracing her single life.

Despite having recently sparked a “casual” romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, the Game of Thrones alum was listening to a breakup song with lyrics that were seemingly directed at her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Turner posted a caption-less screenshot of her Spotify window with Rachel Chinouriri’s All I ever Asked playing.

The song coveys themes of separation and broken trust, with lyrics such as, “Never know if you’re sorry for what you said/ For all I know you adore me/ But kept it all inside your head.”

In the chorus of the song, the emerging English singer-songwriter croons, “Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you… Nothing compares to the trouble that I’ve been through.”

Speaking to Dork, Chinouiriri explained that the song revolves around the “feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest forms and realising it’s the bare minimum.”

She further elaborated, “It’s also about realising your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.”



Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, publicly confirmed their separation in September, which was followed by highly tumultuous custody disagreements over their daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

They managed to reach a temporary agreement over mediation in October, but their divorce proceedings are still in progress.

Meanwhile, the X-Men star has seemingly moved on with Pearson. According to US Weekly last week, Turner has become “progressively closer” to Pearson while “casually dating other people.”