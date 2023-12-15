Taylor Lautner confirms Taylor Swift ‘dumped’ him – once again

Taylor Lautner shares Taylor Swift ended their relationship after five months of dating

Taylor Lautner has recently confirmed Taylor Swift ended relationship on Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Twilight star, who maintains a cordial relation with his ex-girlfriend Swift, revealed that she “was the instigator” of their breakup after five months in 2009.

“I’m thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did,” said the 31-year-old.

Lautner shared, “I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way.”

“We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then,” continued the Abduction actor.

Lautner noted, “We then did fall out of touch and didn’t talk for a while.”

“But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else,” he added.

Lautner also addressed his reunion with Swift in her I Can See You video, stating, “Honestly I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship.”

“Above anything else that she is, she is just a wonderful human. And she’s pretty great to have in your life,’ mentioned the actor.

Meanwhile, Lautner’s constant mentions of Swift did not go well with his fans especially after marriage to Taylor Dome.

Taking to social media, one user said, “Someone get Taylor Lautner a job.”

Another wrote, “I am tired of this desperate and jobless ass behaviour. Taylor lautner really went from being the favourite unproblematic ex to the most annoying clingy ex real quick.’







