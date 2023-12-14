Paris Hilton clarifies diaper comment following massive backlash

Paris Hilton wants her fans to be able to take a joke.
Following an onslaught of criticism, the 42-year-old mom-of-two took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that she wasn’t serious when she infamously declared on her reality TV show that she has never changed her son Phoenix’s dirty diaper.
“I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun,” she clarified.
In the post, the Paris In Love star shared a clip from the night she brought a newborn Phoenix home in February of this year, in which she mentions that she “just changed his diaper too” after he had “pooped finally” – an experience she described as “awesome.”
Continuing it the caption, she further emphasised, “When it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it.”
She then reflected on how a “playful comment can be taken so seriously,” which was especially disheartening as “this season was the most real, authentic and raw” she has ever been.
However, the hotel heiress didn’t take it to heart and offered an explanation for her fans, reminding them that sometimes she is just “[playing] into the whimsical character [she] portrayed” on her 2002 show, The Simple Life.
“It’s a role that’s hard to shake off completely,” she admitted, adding, “While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent.”
She concluded the post by reminding everyone to always cherish the humour in life alongside the real moments.
“Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all!”
