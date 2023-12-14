Gigi Hadid wishes ‘long time sister’ Taylor Swift on her 34th birthday

Gigi Hadid had all the love for her pal Taylor Swift as she turned 34 on Wednesday, December 13.
The supermodel took to her Instagram Story on to share a group photo with the Karma singer featuring their famous gal pals.
“Happy T-Day!!” she wrote atop the image. “Love you longg time sister.”
The post comes just a month after Hadid was spotted with Swift and her girl squad for a Night Out in New York. The squad consisted of Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.
Read More: Selena Gomez steps out all smiles with Taylor Swift two days after Instagram backlash
The Cruel Summer hitmaker kicked off her pre-birthday celebrations on Tuesday with Gomez as they were joined by pals Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry for dinner in New York.
She was then seen with pal Blake Lively on Wednesday heading to a nightclub in Manhattan.
Read More: Taylor Swift steps out in sparkly all-black ensemble for 34th birthday
Meanwhile, Hadid, who was spotted during multiple concerts of the singer’s Eras Tour this year, has been supportive of the Anti-Hero hitmaker in not just her career but also her love life.
Last month, the model publicly reacted to Swift’s new romance with beau Travis Kelce.
“I’m a couple days late to this tag ... let it be,” Hadid, 28, began as she commented under an Instagram post that read, “Gigi Hadid ‘Doesn’t Agree With The Way’ Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!”
“We are all over the moon for our girl. Period. [heart emoji and fire emoji],” she added in the comment section.
Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson got caught in the fandom's 'Team Edward vs Team Jacob' debate
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry passed away in late October
Olivia Rodrigo ended up being a muse for Billie Eilish’s song from her 2021 album ‘Happier than Ever’
Camila Cabello and Drake spotted engrossed in each other – are they dating?
Anthony Anderson takes the stage with gratitude for Taylor Swift's unavailability
Benny Safdie's directing Dwayne Johnson in A24 depicting life of MMA Mark Kerr