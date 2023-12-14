Taylor Swift receives dozens of mysterious flower deliveries on birthday

Taylor Swift hit the town with friends Tuesday night for an early start on her birthday festivities

Taylor Swift awoke to dozens and dozens of flowers on her 34th birthday.

Photographs obtained by Page Six show a deluge flower arrangements arriving at her luxe New York City apartment doorstep throughout Wednesday morning, ranging from bouquets of white roses and lilies to crimson peonies.

It was unclear who sent the flowers, but it was most likely her closest friends and family commemorating her special day.

The Love Story songstress kicked off her birthday festivities the previous night (Tuesday) painting the town red with a star-studded celebration at NYC’s elite club Zero Bond.

In attendance were her besties, including Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry, amongst others.

The multi-Grammy-winner further invited fans to celebrate with her by making her record-breaking Eras Tour Concert Film available to watch on demand on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Swift’s NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was caught up in Kansas City for a mandatory practice on Wednesday.

However, multiple sources reported that the Chiefs tight end is going to host “the best party possible” for Swift, per US Weekly.

Sources also told Life & Style that the 34-year-old athlete “arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them.”