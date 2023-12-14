Olivia Rodrigo on why she’s no longer fond of some of her Sour songs

Olivia Rodrigo admits she's not a fan of some of her Sour tracks

Olivia Rodrigo has recently noted she’s no longer fan of some of her 2021 debut album Sour tracks.



In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Vampire singer admitted, “Some of them I don’t really love so much anymore.”

“I just feel like I’ve grown out of some of them,” stated the 20-year-old.

Rodrigo dished she would not reveal the titles of the songs which she doesn’t like it anymore.

“Oh, I don’t want to tell that. People get so sad because it’ll be their favourite song."

However, one song Rodrigo still loves it and that’s Driver’s License.

“I remember putting the song out, still super-heartbroken, and people would come up to me and say, 'Wow, this takes me back to my first heartbreak,’” explained the songstress.

Rodrigo mentioned, “Now, I listen to it and I totally get it. It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone else. I’m like, Awww — that’s so cute.”

Speaking of her second music album, Guts, released earlier this year, Rodrigo pointed out, “I sometimes think if it weren’t for him, I would have been writing sad piano ballads forever.”

“That was an idea I was exploring a lot on this album — that the girl singing ‘Bad Idea Right?’ is totally different than the girl singing 'Logical,’” she remarked.

Rodrigo previously told PEOPLE about nominations at the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere in Los Angeles last month.

“It's just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognised by the music community in such an incredible way. I'm very grateful,” she added.