George Clooney spills the tea about his wife Amal’s lack of ‘cooking skills’

George Clooney reveals his wife Amal cannot cook

Amal Clooney is a brilliant lawyer but she lacks cooking skills, revealed her husband and actor George Clooney.



Speaking at the premiere of The Boys in the Boat, which he directed and produced as well, the Oscar winner quipped, “My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things — but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die.”

When questioned what he might be cooking for the upcoming holiday festivities, the Ocean’s Eleven actor revealed that he’ll be making “a little Christmas turkey this year”.

While talking about his six-year-old twins, whom he shares with Amal, George shared his children have “no concept at all about what he does for a living”.

“At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told our kid that I was famous. And my son said, ‘Papa, what’s famous?’” recalled The Descendants actor.

During the premiere, George also gushed over his wife Amal’s lavish red carpet looks.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor confessed, “I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times.”

But Amal, he remarked, is “always cleans up”.

George stated, “My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now.”

“I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as ‘Amal Clooney’s husband’ because, honestly, I was dead otherwise,” he added.