Sydney Sweeney addresses spider-bite anecdote while filming Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney has recently opened up about spider-bite anecdote while filming Anyone But You.



During appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Sydney shared about one scene of the movie that featured huntman’s spider in the movie.

She said, “That was a real spider. It bit me. It was a huntsman.”

“While we were filming that scene, it bit me. It hurt so bad, I had horrible, horrible marks on my hand,” revealed the 26-year-old.

The Euphoria star added, “I had to take meds and everything. Because anything can kill you in Australia.”

Earlier, Sydney also talked about spider-bite during appearance on Today show on Monday.

“The spider actually bit me in the middle of the scene, but nobody called cut because they thought I was just making a very dramatic, interesting choice in this scene,” she mentioned.

Sydney disclosed, “Glen was the only one who finally caught on — they thought I was acting but it actually bit me.”

To this, Glen replied, “There's a different tone to her voice when somebody is actually being bit by a spider. We just thought it was really dramatic improv.”

Other than spiders, the movie’s director Will Gluck also told Entertainment Weekly that one sequence in the movie was shot in shark-infested waters in Sydney, the country's largest city.

Meanwhile, Anyone But You will release in theatres on December 22.