Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadow Kate Middleton with latest move

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation released their 2022-23 Impact Report, showcasing the couple’s charitable work for the underprivileged members of the society.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a one-minute video, which highlighted the couple's yearly meetings with different organisations and their thoughtful initiatives in building a strong community.

A heart touching statement released alongside the video on the official website of the foundation read, "We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective wellbeing.

The statement continued, "This belief shapes everything we do, as we reach communities locally and globally to inspire positive change through lasting solutions. Through these stories of impact, we can find inspiration. And in these moments, we find joy."



Notably, Harry and Meghan's video just came after Kate Middleton's visit to Windsor Baby Bank alongside her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales garnered praise for involving her kids into volunteer work, however, her visit was greatly overshadowed by the Sussexes' own display of philanthropy.