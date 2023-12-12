Meghan Markle used Omid Scobie to stir up royal race row?

Meghan Markle is expected to expand on the ‘racist’ royal controversy in her prospective memoir

Meghan Markle is understood to expand on the ‘racist’ royal controversy in her prospective memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly looking to follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry to relay her side of the story to the world via penning an autobiography.

According to the Daily Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested the former actress will stir the controversy surrounding names of royal members who were allegedly ‘racist’ to her son Prince Archie.

She also insisted that Meghan merely used her infamous mouthpiece Omid Scobie as a pawn to further her agenda to taint the Royal Family.

It comes after the royal author named the two senior royal members who raised ‘concerns’ over the prince’s skin color before his birth.

The revelation about the racist discourse was first made by Meghan herself, who laid it bare in an interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly after leaving the Firm in 2021.

"She can say the information's already out, 'I just wanted to get my side of the story out there,’” Schofield claimed in a conversation with TalkTV.

"There are serious fan theories that this is a strategy so that Meghan is able to elaborate in her published book without the backlash of the big reveal, without the palace coming after her,” the expert added.