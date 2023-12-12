Zac Efron reflects on ‘humbling moment’ after receiving Hollywood star

Zac Efron was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his career accomplishments on Monday in Los Angeles.

Following the ceremony, the High School Musical alum took to his Instagram to share some of the highlights from the event and expressed his gratitude towards those who attended.

“What an honor,” Efron wrote alongside a carousel post.

“I want to thank everyone who attended today…Miles, Jeremy, and Sean -your words mean more to me than you will ever know…It was a truly a humbling moment for me surrounded by those I love [heart emoji]”



Soon after the actor’s friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory comments which also included some big names in the industry.

“Welcome to the sidewalk buddy,” Sharon Stone wrote.

HSM director, Kenny Ortega posted a slew of applause emojis while writing, “So proud! Rock on my friend!”

The actor’s costar and pal, Ashley Tisdale also commented, “So proud of you buddy!!!!”

“Congrats buddy!!!” Adam DeVine wrote.

Moreover, Taylor Lautner’s wife also commented, “Congrats!!” and former Disney star Cody Linley also wrote the same.

During the ceremony, Efron’s The Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin, as well as his friend Miles Teller, spoke on his behalf before presenting him with the star.