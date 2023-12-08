Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ book Endgame puts duchess’ career ‘at risk’

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood career is anticipating a huge blow as Omid Scobie’s Endgame continues to make headlines.

The royal author, infamously known as the duchess’ ‘mouthpiece’, made inside revelations against the Royal Family in the book, prompting speculations that Meghan may have cooperated with him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, brand and culture expert Nick Ede reflected on the dire consequences of her association with Scobie on her career, noting the damage will be irreversible.

He said, “The book written by Omid Scobie is potentially a career incendiary device for Meghan. Just as Harry's own goal of a book [Spare] has proved for him, the new book by Scobie unfortunately has fuelled a fire which many had thought would die down.”

The Suits alum signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) in hopes to revive her career earlier this year.

And while there hasn’t been any projects on the horizon so far, Meghan did tease some 'exciting' news during her appearance at Variety Power of Women event.

“The issue for a huge Hollywood agent is that they will find it hard to navigate the career of Meghan fearing that more will come out over time and that, with court cases looming from her sister and potentially her father, she has tarnished her reputation and could potentially damage the reputation of her agency,” Ede explained.

“Meghan in the right hands is a superpower - the world's most famous woman - and on paper she could make millions for herself and for whomever represents her.

“But she's proving to be too hot to handle and, even though she hasn't said anything about the book, she's guilty by association and this is damaging for her and others as she plots her next career move,” he added.