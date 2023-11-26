Ozzy Osbourne reveals last wish before dying: 'I'll die a happy man'

Ozzy Osbourne is talking candidly about his health, his hope for the future, and whether or not he fears death.



The Godfather of Heavy Metal disclosed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK that he had to have a tumour removed from one of his vertebrae during his fourth spine surgery.

The operation sought to repair the damage after a fall in 2019 that knocked out metal rods he had inserted into his body during a 2003 quad bike accident.

“It’s really knocked me about,” Osbourne said. “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one, they put a fucking rod in my spine. They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f***ed up.”

However, the musician—who has been transparent about his past overdoses and addictions—had more setbacks in recent years. He disclosed that he had received a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020.

Osbourne now revealed to the publication that he has had some epiphanies as a result of his "a lot of reflection while I've been laid up."

"All my drinking partners, I’ve realized they’re all fucking dead!” he said. “The graveyard’s full of them! You’re dead and you’re dead and you’re dead.”

He added, “I should have been dead way before loads of them. Why am I the last man standing? I don’t understand any of it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Why the fuck did you make it?!’ I’m not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times. I’ve had my stomach pumped God knows how many times.”