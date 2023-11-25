Kate Middleton, Prince William using kids to craft 'perfect royal image'

file footage

Prince William and Princess Kate are employing unique strategy to modernise the monarchy.



Speaking to the Daily Express, former royal butler Grant Harrold reflected on the Waleses’ decision to stay hands-on with their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.



Besides spending alone time with the trio from time to time, the senior royals frequently bring the trio to attend royal duties with them.

Harrold noted that their approach to parenting is drastically distinct from that of earlier monarchs, including King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"It’s advisable and a wise move, not doing so would see the monarchy as archaic and old-fashioned still," he shared.

"It’s a fine line, anything could visibly tip the balance, so William and Kate are making sure that their image is perfect, that anything that they’re doing, anything they’re doing with their family, they are seen and heard.

The former royal butler continued: "It goes against old royal etiquette, but I think they have to, they don’t really have an option.

"They have a modern approach and they’re doing a good job of making sure everything they’re doing is in a modern way," he added.