Jack Harlow breaks silence following Thanksgiving NFL halftime show backlash

Jack Harlow revealed the reason behind his decision to perform at the NFL halftime show on Thanksgiving after he received backlash over his lackluster appearance.
The First Class rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov, 24 to reflect on his performance during the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
“On some real s***, the main thing that pushed me to say yes to this Thanksgiving halftime show aside from the opportunity itself, is how much family I have in Detroit and all of the times I spent growing up visiting the city,” he shared.
He revealed that his great-great grandfather passed away after suffering a heart attack at the Lions Thanksgiving game in the 1960s.
“I’m not even b***s******** and you know I had to bring it home for bro,” the rapper added.
Harlow was subjected to mockery after his set proved to be one of the “worst” midgame shows ever.
Not only was he accused of being off-pitch, his backup dancers also did not seem to be in sync with each other.
