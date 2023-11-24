Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton surprise fans with unconventional Thanksgiving tradition

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share stunning new videos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have left their fans baffled with their unconventional Thanksgiving tradition.

Stefani gave fans a sneaky look inside her Thanksgiving with husband Shelton as she posted a video to Instagram, revealing the family took a homemade approach to cooking their dinner, which included crumbling Funyuns onto the turkey, much to the bewilderment of fans.

The singing sensations attracted massive applause from fans and followers, with one commenting: "Not the Funyun turkey LOL Hope yall had the best day."



Some of their admirers were utterly amazed that the singers were cooking their own dinner rather than bringing in caterers.

One of their fans dropped comment: "LUV how real and normal you two are… you could so afford to be catered too and look at you two!!!"

In her earlier post, the singer shared how she made preparation for the day.



The videos also gave fans a closer look at the beautiful home Stefani shares with Blake. The couple split their time between their Los Angeles' home and their Oklahoma ranch.

