'Distressed' Meghan Markle's secret signal to Prince Harry uncovered

A Body language expert reveals Harry and Meghan's method of silent communication at public events

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly used to give secret signals to her husband Prince Harry during their time with the royal family.

The former Hollywood star gave a secret signal to her the Duke of Sussex to tell him that she was in "distress" at a royal event before they departed the British Monarchy.



In a TikTok video, shared by a Harry and Meghan fan page in 2022, the couple could be seen standing beside one another while looking glamorous.

The clip, which was from when they arrived at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 7, 2020, saw the couple stand beside one another while holding hands. And while holding onto each other, they could be seen gripping onto one another.

The video shows the couple holding hands tightly, with them rubbing each others fingers and palms.

The US-based couple's one fan commented on the clip, saying: "Isn’t this when she was depressed and feared being left alone? Maybe that’s the reason of the comfort." And a third penned: "He’s so protective over her.. as a husband should be."

However, body language expert Judi James also shared her expertise after analysing the clip, saying: “This appearance is one that Meghan cited as being her most emotional and the one where she had to wear a fake smile to hide her actual distress."



"When a couple appears in public their touch and binding rituals like this hand clasp become their method of silent communication, with every squeeze or stroke providing vital information and emotional updates to the other," the expert told The Mirror.



Judi went on explaining: "These touches are called tie-signs and Harry and Meghan’s tie-sign hand clasp here provides an entire conversation between them in a few small and barely visible movements."