Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to create mystery and hype' with new strategy

Meghan Markle turns heads with her appearance at a glitzy red carpet event in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle, who recently made a red carpet comeback at an event in Los Angeles, has raised eyebrows with her latest stunt amid ongoing speculations about her and Prince Harry's "peace deal" with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to an expert, used a "typical celebrity move" to "create buzz" around her next chapter as she made a head turning appearance at the a glitzy red carpet event of Variety's Power of Woman gala.

The former Hollywood star also hinted at her new career as she revealed her excitement to be back in the world of entertainment.



PR expert Andy Barr told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan’s latest PR strategy "works two-fold"

Andy explained: "Firstly, they can’t do a lot right when it comes to the majority of the UK press. If they announced what they were doing beforehand, it would be open to scrutiny and called a PR stunt. It also runs the risk of overshadowing the events and great causes they’re associated with.

"Secondly, and as Meghan will be accustomed to, this is a typical celeb move; pop up and create buzz from the excitement that you’re somewhere people weren’t expecting to see you."



Andy went on to add: "We’ve seen in recent months that the couple have become more reserved when it comes to sharing the news of what they’re doing. They’re instead trying to create mystery and hype by letting us know they have projects in the pipeline, but not giving us any more detail. All we can do is sit back and wait for the news to break that they’ve popped up somewhere else."