Daisy Ridley discusses about new Star Wars movie: ‘It’s not what I expected’

Daisy Ridley addresses her role as Rey in new Star Wars movie

Daisy Ridley has recently discussed about her new Star Wars movie, saying the story is “not what” she expected.



In a new interview with Collider, Ridley opened up about reprising her role as Rey in a new movie.

“I’m very excited. The story is really cool,” said the 31-year-old.

The Ophelia actress continued, “I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates.”

“It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited,” added Ridley.

Star Wars movie will reportedly be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which was written by Steven Knight.

When asked about her movie being the start of a trilogy, Ridley stated, “I know the storyline for one movie.”

“That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think,” remarked the actress.

Ridley added, “I mean, again, I don’t know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ridley also spoke up about her surprise appearance at London’s Star Wars Celebration in April.It was at this event the team announced that Rey would be the focus of the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

The actress told the outlet, “No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people.”

“I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception,” she recalled.