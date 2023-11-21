Exclusive First Look: Lily-Rose Depp’s surprising transformation for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily plays main protagonist in Nosferatu.

Robert Eggers released a first-look image for his upcoming horror remake Nosferatu where Lily Rose-Depp has been restyled into Ellen Hutter, who is the primary protagonist of the 1922 release.

He has also teased Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård’s transformation into a nightmarish vampire with extremely long fingers and nails.

The photo highlights Ellen Hutter’s terror-stricken face as she looks at the haunting sight of Nosferatu reaching out for her with a claw. This situation is not directly shown, but the vampire’s presence is evident from the long shadow he casts across the lady’s body.

“There hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case. It’s even more Ellen’s story than previous versions,” Eggers explained in an interview, “I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there.”

His words make the depiction of the exclusive image unveil clearer, and despite Nosferatu not being captured on camera, fans are excitedly looking forward to the 2024 release because of its meaty story.