Sarah Ferguson reacts to haters with new post as she fills Holly Willoughby’s seat

Sarah Ferguson shares latest post after her co-hosting debut

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has shown off her co-hosting skills after taking Holly Willoughby’s old seat on 'This Morning', has reacted to viewers in her own style after backlash over her co-hosting debut.

The Duchess of York, who's proud mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, beamed with pride as she featured on Monday’s edition (20 November) of the ITV1 daytime show, joining regular co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.



The 64-year-old, who's writer of several books, has seemingly failed to impress the show's regular viewers with her new job as some of them began to slam the mother-of-two for her way of conducting the show, with some describing it as "awkward and "painful".

However, soon after the criticism, Ferguson returned to her Instagram to share her new pictures with the guest and the co-hosts, captioning: "I was excited to join @ThisMorning with @radioleary and @AlisonHammond today. As co-host and guest editor, I’ve been lucky enough to be able to pick some topics I’m passionate about. Thank you to my wonderful co-hosts and to everyone who tuned in!"

Fergus appeared all smiles and in high spirits as she dazzled in chic green and black dress, seemingly reacting to the haters, who showed no mercy to the Duchess of York and began to flay her for pride and alleged self praise during the show.