Taylor Swift concert shaken by fan's death: Watch

Following the sad death of a fan, a horrifying video from Taylor Swift's event last night shows crowds pleading for water.



The 33-year-old hitmaker was sweating as she appeared on stage to an entirely sold-out audience in Rio de Janeiro, where temperatures had risen to almost 100 degrees.

In terrifying moments, fans can be seen pleading for water in internet fan footage when the heat gets to be too much for them.

One video circulating online shows Taylor talking to the crowd and venue staff before making a statement: "Do you see that? Sorry It's just it's very hot. So, if someone says they need water when it's this hot, they really need it."

Fans at the concert could then be heard yelling for water. Fans were heard chanting "water, water, water", to which the Lover crooner said: "We don't need to chant, it's totally fine. We just need to get water to them. Does anyone here have water?"

Another clip sees the hitmaker halting her show and saying: "There's people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back.

"So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?"

As she attended to her fans who needed attention, Taylor stole a bottle of water from a venue employee and tossed it into the audience during her rendition of All Too Well (10 Minute Version) during the Red period portion of the concert.

Before the event, the Blank Space singer posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after learning that a fan had passed away. "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."



