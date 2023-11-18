Friends cast to reunite for a tribute to Matthew Perry

Cast members from Friends will be assembling once again

Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox are reported to be in talks for a tribute to their late Friends costar Matthew Perry.

The actors will be seen sharing intimate memories at the Emmy Awards event scheduled for January 2024. They think that being named in the special In Memorium segment is a rightfully deserved honor.

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on the hit show, where he was known for his character's quick witted dialogues.

Fellow celebrities from the series have been sharing personal moments with him on their respective Instagram profiles since he was found dead in a hot tub on October 28, 2023.

"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," wrote Matt.



Jennifer shared a screenshot of a heartfelt message that was sent to her by the actor in the past. She added that such texts will be kept forever.



David thanked him for "ten incredible years of laughter and creativity."

Lisa posted a photo along with a caption: "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share," said Courteney.