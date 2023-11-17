Paris Hilton addresses her ‘obsession’ with baby boy: ‘my best buddy’

Paris Hilton has recently addressed her obsession with her baby boy, Phoenix Barron, who was born via surrogate earlier this year.
In a new interview with PEOPLE at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Hilton reflected on her motherhood journey.
“It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and this smile melts my heart,” said the 42-year-old.
While talking about her baby, Hilton stated, “He’s my best buddy and I just am obsessed.”
Hilton, who shares Barron with her husband Carter Reum, revealed that she “loves spending time with her son laughing and dancing, as well as smiling “every second”.
“He says, ‘Mama.’ He says, ‘Yes.’ He says, ‘Dada’ too, now,” shared Hilton.
The reality star added, “I felt like the other day when I said, ‘I love you, bey.’ He said something back to me and it sounded like, ‘I love you’.”
Hilton disclosed how her mother, Kathy Hilton, “so in love with” Barron that she came to her home every day.
Earlier, Hilton enjoyed the time away from her baby at the star-studded event which also included Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa among other celebs.
