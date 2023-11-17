Meghan Markle poses with big Hollywood names amid exciting new projects

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle joined Hollywood's influential figures at a 'mom's night out' gala in Los Angeles.
The Duchess of Sussex exuded confidence at the event as she donned an expensive off-the-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress, $895 Aquazzura heels, and a slicked bun.
On the red carpet, Meghan, 42, hinted at forthcoming projects with Prince Harry, expressing excitement about sharing the news.
She expressed pride in the achievements of Archewell Productions, her joint venture with Harry, citing Netflix's Harry & Meghan docu-series and the Archetypes podcast for Spotify.
Meghan posed with Hollywood power players Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group.
The Variety Power Of Women party also featured Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey. Brand expert Nick Ede suggested Meghan's deliberate association with influential women is a significant indication of her intent to delve further into TV and film. joined Hollywood's influential figures at a 'mom's night out' gala in Los Angeles.
The Duchess of Sussex exuded confidence at the event as she donned an expensive off-the-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress, $895 Aquazzura heels, and a slicked bun.
On the red carpet, Meghan, 42, hinted at forthcoming projects with Prince Harry, expressing excitement about sharing the news.
She expressed pride in the achievements of Archewell Productions, her joint venture with Harry, citing Netflix's Harry & Meghan docu-series and the Archetypes podcast for Spotify.
Meghan posed with Hollywood power players Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group.
The Variety Power Of Women party also featured Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey. Brand expert Nick Ede suggested Meghan's deliberate association with influential women is a significant indication of her intent to delve further into TV and film.
Meghan Markle's latest outing gave fans hints at returning to the showbiz
Tammy Faye Bakker was known for her flamboyant style and heavy makeup
Sharon Stone praised Leonardo DiCaprio’s work in past saying she wants to ‘work’ with actor
Meghan Markle attended the Power of Women event, stealing the spotlight in a sleek £1,120 evening dress
Celine Dion still knows her limitation in her health journey, says source
The couple tied the knot in April 2021