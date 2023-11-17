Meghan Markle poses with big Hollywood names amid exciting new projects

Meghan posed with Hollywood power players Janet Yang and Pearlena Igbokwe

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle joined Hollywood's influential figures at a 'mom's night out' gala in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex exuded confidence at the event as she donned an expensive off-the-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress, $895 Aquazzura heels, and a slicked bun.

On the red carpet, Meghan, 42, hinted at forthcoming projects with Prince Harry, expressing excitement about sharing the news.

She expressed pride in the achievements of Archewell Productions, her joint venture with Harry, citing Netflix's Harry & Meghan docu-series and the Archetypes podcast for Spotify.

Meghan posed with Hollywood power players Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group.

The Variety Power Of Women party also featured Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey. Brand expert Nick Ede suggested Meghan's deliberate association with influential women is a significant indication of her intent to delve further into TV and film. joined Hollywood's influential figures at a 'mom's night out' gala in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex exuded confidence at the event as she donned an expensive off-the-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress, $895 Aquazzura heels, and a slicked bun.

On the red carpet, Meghan, 42, hinted at forthcoming projects with Prince Harry, expressing excitement about sharing the news.

She expressed pride in the achievements of Archewell Productions, her joint venture with Harry, citing Netflix's Harry & Meghan docu-series and the Archetypes podcast for Spotify.

Meghan posed with Hollywood power players Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group.

The Variety Power Of Women party also featured Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey. Brand expert Nick Ede suggested Meghan's deliberate association with influential women is a significant indication of her intent to delve further into TV and film.