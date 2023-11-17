Lauren Graham ‘still in shock’ after Matthew Perry’s death

Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry met on the set of the 2008 indie comedy 'Birds of America'

Lauren Graham is remembering her late close friend Matthew Perry.

As the world reels from the Friends legend's untimely and shocking death last month, his Birds of America co-star, brief romantic interest, and long-time friend Lauren Graham is “still in shock.”

During her CBS Mornings appearance on Thursday, the Gilmore Girls star reflected on the close bond she shared with Perry, whom she met on the set of the 2008 indie comedy film.

“I am still in shock. I mean, it’s a really tragic loss, and he leaves his beautiful work behind,” the 56-year-old actress told hosts Gayle King and Vladimir Duthiers.

“That’s something to be thankful for, and again, the book really meant something to him, so it was a really happy year for him,” she added, referencing Perry’s 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big terrible Thing.

In fact, the Parenthood alum claimed that Perry was the happiest he had been “in a really long time,” because he felt pride in his book.

She further reflected on her friendship with Perry, expressing, “No one made me laugh as hard. Just tears, streaming. There was just such joy in being around him and being his friend.”

Perry echoed the sentiment, once calling Graham “one of my favourite people” in a Q&A for his show The Odd Couple.

In her memoir, Talking As Fast As I Can, Graham admitted that the long-time friends once almost crossed the line between friendship and romance.