Antonio Banderas explains how his life altered after bad heart attack

Antonio Banderas shares heart attack gives him new perspective in life

Antonio Banderas has recently explained how his life changed after a very bad heart attack back in 2017.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, Antonio said, “It was a knock at the door for me," the Academy Award nominee said. "It could have been very bad.

“I mean, if people ask me, ‘So, how is it to have a heart attack?’ I don't know. I can tell you about my own,” stated the Mask of Zorro actor.

Antonio recalled having a heart attack which was not “serious and hasn’t caused any damage” at a film festival in his hometown of Málaga, Spain.

The Puss in Boots disclosed he had heart surgery at the time and had three stents in his arteries.

Antonio told the outlet, “There are people who have a heart attack that they don’t even know. Sleeping or whatever.”

“And then they feel weird the next day, and they don't even know what happened,” he continued.

Antonio pointed out, “In my case, it was a close call and advice to just really, really, really look at life in a different way. I was just going on the wrong path.”

While talking about actor and his former wife Melanie Griffith divorce after 20 years of marriage, Antonio remarked, “I was coming out of my divorce and was confused.

“It was just doing a lot of things. I am protecting myself and finding sanctuary in work. Making movies one behind the other. It was crazy,” shared Antonio.

The actor further said, “When I stopped, and I came out of this horse of adrenaline is when my heart said, ‘Pow, stop it.’ It's not the way. So, do what you want to do.”

“What I wanted to do is to go back to the beginning. Reset. My reset took me to my hometown. Success is just do what you want to do in the way you want to do it,” mentioned Antonio.

The actor added, “And that is exactly what I'm doing right now in my life. And I feel very healthy.”