Billie Eilish feels ‘protective’ of Olivia Rodrigo: 'She's a dainty child'

Billie Eilish opens up about her close bond with Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish recently admitted that she feels protective over Olivia Rodrigo as the pop icon achieved immense recognition at a very young age in the music industry.



In conversation with The Los Angeles Times, the Lovely singer opened up about her close bond with Rodrigo by sharing that she was the first young musician after her who has broken the stardom records.



"I think everybody’s experiences are so individual … Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia," the singer added.



Moreover, Eilish shared that when Olivia made her acting debut she felt "so nervous and worried" for her.

The songstress continued, "She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her."



"Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child," the Bad Guy singer said about the former Disney star.



Recently, Rodrigo secured six nominations in the prestigious 66th Grammy Awards.



Taking to Instagram, the pop singer expressed her immense gratitude for getting recognised by the recording academy for her incredible achievements in the music world.

"6 Grammy noms today, what an incredible honour to be recognized by the recording academy in this way. Grateful is an understatement," she wrote.

For the unversed Olivia has been nominated in six categories for the next year’s Grammy Awards: Record of the Year for Vampire, Album of the Year for Guts, Song of the Year for Vampire, Best Pop Solo Performance for Vampire, Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts and Best Rock Song for Ballad of a Home Schooled Girl.

