Nick Jonas reveals his family noticed signs of diabetes in his teens: Watch

Nick Jonas has recently revealed how his family noticed his signs of diabetes when he was a teenager on social media.



On Monday, the musician took to Instagram and posted a video message alongside his mother Denise Jonas where he pointed out four signs that could lead to Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

In the clip, Nick shared that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 18 years ago as he mentioned that he had been experiencing “all the symptoms including frequent urination, excessive thirst, exhaustion and unexplained weight loss”.

Nick’s mother Denise also spoke up in the video, recalling, “Nick was very enthusiastic as a child. He was very driven, so when he started to exhibit these signs, I was alarmed, but I think I was in denial.”

In the caption, Nick wrote, “I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life.”



“As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up,” mentioned the pop star while referring to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick added, “So whether you’re a parent or a parental figure in someone’s life or just a big brother or sister, whatever your relationship is, be on the lookout, see those signs, go get checked.”