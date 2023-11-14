Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle snubbed in King Charles 75th birthday video

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snubbed by royal family in King Charles 75th birthday video

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have seemingly been snubbed in King Charles's 75th birthday video that offers a glimpse of the monarch's special moments and people in his life.



To mark the monarch's birthday milestone, the royal family's official social media accounts on Tuesday shared a stunning photo montage showing images of King Charles dating back to his birth in 1948, but Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were missing from the video.

The montage includes pictures of the King's two sons, Prince William and Harry, but his daughters-in-law Meghan and Kate do not feature in the clip.

Charles, who recently called William's wife his beloved daughter-in-law, surprisingly cut her from family tributes. It seems to be due to a complex bond with Harry's wife, Meghan Markle as the King does not want indulge into any new controversy to face allegations from his critics.

The incredible clip begins with a sweet tribute to the late Queen as the first image shows Queen Elizabeth II cradling her first-born child, Charles. The sweet series of photos include the King's childhood moments, school pictures and his other milestones.

Princess Diana was also appeared in the video montage. However, it does not feature images from his first wedding to the late Princess in 1981.

The video also shows adorable pictures of a young Princes William and Harry, including one of Charles alongside the People's Princess cradling Harry. Photos from the 1990s also include sweet moments of William and Harry as pre-teens.

While pictures from the 2000s include one taken on the day he married Queen Camilla in 2005. The two other photos include one of him and Camilla on their Coronation day earlier this year and the one taken by photographer Rankin, which is gracing the current edition of the Big Issue.

William and Kate's official Prince and Princess of Wales account also shares a special birthday tribute with some throwback pictures with the future king, captioning: "Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!".

