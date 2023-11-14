Brad Pitt introduces rumoured flame Ines de Ramon as his ‘girlfriend’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have put a label on their relationship.

With romance speculations swirling since late last year, the lovebirds are apparently going strong and are currently in a “good place,” per People Magazine.

“This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” a source told the outlet, referring to the Fight Club star’s previous five-year marriage to Angelina Jolie that ended in 2019.

But despite staying mum about his relationship status in public, the veteran actor “introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend” in their own circles.

“It’s great to see him in a good place,” the source said, noting that Pitt “is doing great with Ines” and that the jewelry designer “makes [Pitt] very happy.”

Pitt, 59, and Ines, reported to be around 30, sparked romance speculations in November 2022, and though they have never officially confirmed things, they’ve let their actions do the talking.

The smitten pair were spotted getting cozy at the Babylon premier, snapped sunbathing together topless, spent New Years’ together along with most of the summer, and gave countless other subtle nods to their relationship in the year since they met, per various media outlets.

Most recently, they attended the 12th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last week, though they avoided posing for photos together.