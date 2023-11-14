Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist files for divorce from Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, filed for divorce from The White Lotus star Lukas Gage after 6 months of marriage.



The Kardashians on Hulu aired an episode last week that included footage from their wedding.

The divorce was first reported by TMZ. Appleton, 40, separated from Gage, 28, citing "irreconcilable differences" in court paperwork that ET was able to access. It states that they split up on November 10.

The Kardashians viewers watched Kim urging the then-happy couple to get a prenuptial agreement in last week's show. The couple's agreement is now confirmed in court documents.

In February of this year, the couple first fell in love.

A source claims that while Gage and Appleton were in Mexico in February, they "got engaged" and informed others about it. On April 22, they were married in a ceremony in Las Vegas and exchanged vows.

In the past, both men have gushed over their love in public.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love... We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best," Gage said during an appearance on the Today show.

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton added on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."