Euphoria, The Idol producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

Hollywood producer Kevin Turen has unexpectedly passed away. He was 44.

His father, Edward Turen, confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline on Sunday. “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” he shared.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Close friend of Turen and CEO of PMC, Jay Penske also released a statement in his honor. “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” it began.

“He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world,” the statement continued.

Noting that the family and friends of Kevin “feel such a profound sense of loss,” Penske affirmed that the town “lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

Kevin Turen was a renowned producer, who closely worked with showrunner Sam Levinson on shows, Euphoria and The Idol.

He most recently produced film titled, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal.

Turen is survived by his wife of 11 years Evelina, and their children.