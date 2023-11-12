Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s intimate Diwali party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali party for their family members on November 11, 2023.



The star couple of the Bollywood decked up their Mumbai house with lights and flowers for the grand festival of the year.



The Jab We Met star wore a beautiful red saree paired with elegant diamond earnings. On the other hand, Saif donned a stylish traditional attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Moreover, renowned members of the Kapoor and Pataudi families marked their presence at the Diwali bash.

Alia Bhatt appeared in elegant red outfit with her husband Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate the festival of light with their loved ones.

During the party, the Gangubai actress can be seen posing with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan, who graced Kareena’s party with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, took to her Instagram handle and dropped adorable family photos.



The shared picture featured Saif, his mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

She wrote, "Happiest Diwali from the Pataudi Parivaar [family]. Had the best Saturday."



