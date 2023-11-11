Kate Middleton blames Meghan Markle for all the wrong, sympathises with Prince Harry

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton feels sympathy towards her brother-in-law Prince Harry amid claims that Meghan Markle is putting pressure on her husband.

The Duke of Sussex, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal job in 2020, is said to be "under pressure" from his wife Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to feel "violated" by the sixth season of The Crown, which will be dropped onto Netflix next week.

The upcoming series, set to delve into Princess Diana's death, will touch on Kate and William's budding romance, which began when the pair were at university together.

But, amid the looming new season of Netflix's hit series The Crown, it has emerged that Prince William believes it to be "beyond the pale" for his brother to continue to work with the Streaming service as they cash in on the royal family and their private lives.

William reportedly seems annoyed with his brother for continuing to work with the streaming platform, while Kate Middleton is said to feel some sympathy for him.



Kate believes Harry is under pressure from his wife Meghan. "Kate is a little more sympathetic towards Harry – she tends to blame Meghan for most of what's gone wrong," An insider told Heat Magazine.

"She's angry with both of them, of course, but most of her ire is directed at Meghan - she just can't believe how she could do something like this, and then refuse to back down," the source went on to add, referring to the couple's partnership with Netflix.