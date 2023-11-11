Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’ break three new records

The Beatles’ new single Now and Then rewrites history with three new records.



The band now has the longest gap between their first and last number-one singles ever as a result of the song's success in the UK charts.

Now and Then has reached the same spot on the chart sixty years after their song From Me to You peaked at number one. The BBC was told by Sir Paul McCartney, "It's blown my socks off!"

Additionally, according to the BBC, the song is the fastest-selling vinyl single of the century.

They are also the oldest band to reach the number one spot, with McCartney, who is 82, and Ringo Starr, the band's drummer, who is 83.

Two years prior to his death in New York in 1978, John Lennon wrote a demo for the song. Later on, Yoko Ono, his widow, gave McCartney the tape.

However, at the time, audio technology was insufficient to separate Lennon's voice from background noise, so the song was removed from the Beatles' surviving 1990s collaboration.

McCartney took up the project again after Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary proved to be successful, and producers were able to extract Lennon's voice using Jackson's MAL audio software.

To make it a true Beatles song, McCartney recorded extra vocals, Starr added drums, and George Harrison's guitar sounds—who passed away in 2001—were also added.

Listen to The Beatles' Now and Then below:



