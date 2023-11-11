Shawn Mendes gifts homeless man warm clothes after beach date with Charlie Travers

Shawn Mendes is a good Samaritan.

After a beach date with his rumoured new flame Charlie Travers, the Treat You Better singer, 25, was spotted helping out a homeless man in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Mendes singer approaching a shirtless man with an Erewhon’s cloth bag brimming with clothes. Amongst the goodies was a stylish and comfortable-looking white bomber jacket with navy blue and green stripes, which seemed to fit him like a glove.

The Canadian singer had apparently just bought the warm clothing, having been spotted at Erewhon’s West Hollywood location earlier that same day.

The recipient couldn’t hold back his smile during the heartwarming interaction, as the winter clothes will undoubtedly come in handy with LA temperatures threatening to drop down very soon.

Mendes himself was dressed casually in a loose V-neck black shirt and beige cargo pants, rocking his new mutton chop sideburns, moustache, and goatee, possibly for an upcoming movie project.

Earlier that day, the young musician was spotted hanging out on the beach with the Big Brother UK star.