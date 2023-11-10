Watch Kevin Bacon’s ‘Footloose’ reaction to SAG-AFTRA strike end

Kevin Bacon celebrates actors strike end by recreating ‘Footloose’ in a social media post

Footloose got the best of Kevin Bacon when the news of the actors' SAG-AFTRA strike end hit the actor.



The actor, 65, who is still immensely active and seems agile, celebrated the end of the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike by dancing out his emotions in his beloved barn, much as he did almost 40 years ago in the movie Footloose.

On social media, X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Bacon posted a video of himself doing the iconic dance from the 1984 musical drama flawlessly. He captioned the post, "Strike over!"

Bacon embraced his classic movie, though, as he had previously turned down the attention that accompanied the box office success out of concern that his acting would not be taken seriously.

It is understandable that Bacon is feeling carefree and detached despite the strike lasting 118 days, the longest in SAG-AFTRA history.

In the Herbert Ross movie, Bacon portrayed the big-city teenager Ren McCormack, who relocates to the little hamlet of Bomont where the Rev. Shaw Moore (John Lithgow), the town's stick-in-the-mud minister, has outlawed dancing.

However, you can't hold the kids down, especially when there's a lot of Kenny Loggins music playing. Before long, the entire town is acting wildly in love with dance.



