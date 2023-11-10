Dwayne Johnson sets to run for US Presidential election

File Footage

Dwayne Johnson recently revealed that several political parties approached him last year to run for the United States presidential elections following his growing popularity among his fans.



In 2021, the New York Times published an interesting survey which disclosed that 46% of Americans would support the Baywatch actor if he ran for the position of United State's president.



The former WWE wrestler appeared on Trevor Noah's podcast, What Now, and shared, "The poll was very interesting. I was really moved by that. And I was really uh, blown away. I was really honoured."

The Black Adam star recalled that several political parties paid him a visit in 2022, asking the actor if he was going to run for the elections. "It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue."

Johnson who popularly known as The Rock admitted that it was a surreal feeling, however, his goal has never been to be in politics. He added, "As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate."



During his conversation, the actor shared that he would reconsider his decision regarding running for the president office if people are really "passionate about his candidacy."