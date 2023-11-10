Nicki Minaj opens about struggle with Percocet addiction: 'became dependent for cramps'

Nicki Minaj unveils recent breast reduction surgery and reflections on body image in Vogue.

Nicki Minaj opened up about her past battle with addiction and her experiences with plastic surgery.

Reflecting on being prescribed Percocet for menstrual cramps years ago, Minaj revealed that she continued using the medication even after the pain had subsided.

Unaware of its addictive nature at the time, she emphasized the importance of making informed choices, acknowledging, "No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive."

Minaj, who managed to overcome the challenge, remarked, "Luckily I was able to ground myself. But—once an addict, always an addict."

Shedding light on the lasting impact of addiction, she shared, "I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make."

The revealing interview also delved into Minaj's recent plastic surgery, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight.

Nicki Minaj revealed her satisfaction with a recent breast reduction surgery, expressing, "Actually, I love it."

Reflecting on past desires for a larger buttock, Minaj encouraged self-acceptance, stating, "So—love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it."