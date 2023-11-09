Hannah Waddingham radiates elegance alongside Prince William at Earthshot Prize

From featuring in two Christmas adverts to making a breathtaking appearance on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize in Singapore, Hannah Waddingham has been everywhere this past week - and no one minds.

The 49-year-old star of Ted Lasso brought a much-needed touch of glamour to the ceremony, stepping in for Prince William's wife, Kate, who stayed home to support Prince George with his exams.

Donning a glitzy black velour ballgown adorned with an emerald sash trailing behind, Hannah looked perfectly coordinated with Prince William, who appeared dapper in a sharp velour suit and dickie bow.

As the duo strolled down the green carpet for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, it was Waddingham who captured attention in her stunning attire, complemented by Marilyn Monroe-esque tightly tousled curls.

Sporting an oversized poppy to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, this year's Eurovision host confidently posed for photographers against the bottle-green backdrop.

This recent display is yet another indication of the actress rapidly becoming the nation's sweetheart after a decades-long journey to the top.

Meanwhile, fans call Ted Lasso star to grace UK television screens daily, with a chorus of voices calling for her to assume the role of the new host on ITV's This Morning as a replacement for Holly Willoughby.

