Shah Rukh Khan cheers for THE Archies: Sends love to Suhana and stellar cast

And the much-awaited trailer is out!

The internet witnessed the release of The Archies trailer, prompting a wave of shoutouts from various celebrities connected to director Zoya Akhtar and the film's stars—Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.

One of the most anticipated cheers came from none other than Shah Rukh Khan, proud father of debutante Suhana. The superstar expressed his excitement for The Archies with a heartfelt note on his social media pages.

SRK posted the trailer and wrote, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters, #TheArchies... thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film—maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

The Archies stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Aditi Saigal (Dot) as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.



The film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023.