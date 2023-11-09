Timothée Chalamet feeling superhuman ahead of SNL hosting gig

Timothée Chalamet is feeling confident ahead of his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In a new promo for the show, the actor is seen walking through the SNL studio, seemingly immune to the chaos around him.

On November 11th, the Wonka star will headline Saturday Night Live, including musical guest Boygenius.

Chalamet ceremoniously walks up to the stage in Studio 8H in the footage that was released on Wednesday, completely embracing the tradition of the show.

Members of the cast, Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman, observe with dismay from behind a window as he works on this, since it appears that the structure is filled with poisonous gas.

“Why is he in the studio while it’s being fumigated?” Day asks Sherman. He then shouts to the Call Me by Your Name actor, “You’re breathing in poison!”

For his part, Chalamet calmly replies, “It’s fine. I grew up in New York. I’m immune.” He can then be seen deeply inhaling the air around him.”

The Oscar-nominated actor will feature in Wonka, which opens in theatres next month, and in the spring, Dune: Part Two will be released.

After the writers' strike ended last month, Saturday Night Live began its 49th season. The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa, will host on November 18 with musical guest Tate McRae, the show revealed last week.

In light of the ongoing actors' strike, the most recent show, which included host Nate Bargatze, aired on October 28. It featured a sketch that made fun of SAG-AFTRA's regulations on its members' Halloween costume choices.



