Prince William makes big statement after Prince Harry's stand-up act in US

Prince William, who's currently in Singapore, has revealed his future plans about the royal family after his younger brother Prince Harry made a valiant attempt at comedy in the US.

King-in-waiting William, in talks with media persons, has revealed his future intentions, saying he would focus on fewer and more specific social campaigns for his tenure to make a real impact.

The Prince of Wales, who made a solo flight to the Asian country to attend his Earthsot Prize Awards, vowed to go a step further than his famous family have previously done by bringing change instead of just raising awareness about good causes.

William's statement comes after his estranged brother Harry turned his hand in stand-up comedy in a recorded monologue for the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes event in the US.

The Duke o Sussex said: "Obviously I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight. Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty."

On the other hand, Kate Middleton's hubby William made more serious statement as he said: "I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further. I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it."



Prince William added: "I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership. That’s what I’m trying to find my way in. It’s more about how do I show my intent more? How do we do more for you and give you a better future?"

Meanwhile, William and Harr's father King Charles has also delivered his first opening address of parliament since taking the throne, attracting massive praise from the royal fans.