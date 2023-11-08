Brian Cox joins '007: Road to a Million' instead of 'James Bond'

Actor Brian Cox has revealed that he joined the reality competition series 007: Road to a Million thinking it was the next James Bond film.



Cox made the revelation during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, “I thought it was the new James Bond film.”

“So I said, ‘Oh, finally they’re getting me in a James Bond movie,” he continued. “I thought, ‘Yes, of course!’

But to Cox’s dismay, he swiftly got to know that “there was no script and there was no James Bond movie.”

He added, “For years, I thought, you know I would love to be in James Bond. It would be really interesting. And I thought this was my moment, but it wasn’t.”

Rather, in 007: Road to a Million, he controlled the game controller and oversaw the series' tasks.

To win a cash prize, nine pairs of regular individuals embark on a global voyage through numerous Bond-inspired obstacles in the competition series.

“It was fun,” Cox said once filming wrapped. “You know, I love bossing people around, so that’s what I did.” He also added that it was “touching to see” one of the pairs on the show find a “new relationship in their marriage because suddenly they were able to trust one another after so many years.”



